KP Govt approves Rs 529 bln 2nd quarterly budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim government on Thursday authorized Rs 529.118 billion 2nd quarterly budget from November 1 to February 29, 2024 including Rs 417 billion for current expenditure and Rs 112.118 billion for development works.

It said that the total current expenditure authorized for 2nd four months of the current fiscal year is Rs 417 billion which is 19 percent more than the 1st four months budget which was Rs 350.041.

The document said that the 19 percent increase was mainly due to enhancement of allocation of salary, pension, utility charges, POL, and clearance of liabilities under non salary i.e wheat subsidy, flood relief and compensation, free text book and Sehat Card.

It said Rs 366.298 has been allocated under the head of current expenditures for settled areas for 2nd four months and Rs 50.

702 billion for the merged districts.

Similarly, Rs 91.855 billion has been approved under the head of development expenditure for the 2nd four months for the settled districts and Rs 20.263 billion for the merged districts.

As part of the austerity measures, the government banned the creation of new posts, purchase of vehicles, holding seminars and workshops in five star hotels involving provincial funds and participation in workshops, seminars, trainings abroad on the government expenses.

It directed the administrative departments to restrict to their funds and shall not incur expenditure in anticipation of additional or supplementary grants.

The cabinet approved abolishing of the posts which were lying vacant for the last three years and also banned appointment on vacant posts of dying cadre.

