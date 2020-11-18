KP Govt approves Rs 539.29 mln for rehabilitation of flood affected infrastructure in Chitral: Wazirzada

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazirzada Wednesday said that provincial government has approved Rs 539.29 million for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected infrastructure in district Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazirzada Wednesday said that provincial government has approved Rs 539.29 million for rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected infrastructure in district Chitral.

Talking to APP here, he expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for approving the funds and said that soon the work on rehabilitation and reconstruction project would start.

He said that the CM visited the affected areas soon after the flash floods and himself reviewed the losses and damages in the district. He said the PTI government has fulfilled its promise with the people of Chitral and allocated Rs 22.2 million for rehabilitation of water supply schemes, 132.

84 million for reconstruction of protection walls and water channels and Rs 384.25 million for rehabilitation of communication network in the district.

He said that Chitral district is one of the backward districts of the province and the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to make it a developed area having all basic facilities and amenities.

Wazirzada said the government is paying attention to development of the backward and deprived areas of the province and had initiated various projects and schemes in these areas.

He said that the government had already approved and released Rs 110 million for road infrastructure in district Chitral.

