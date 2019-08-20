UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Rs 600 Mln For Establishment Of Cancer Institute At Nishterabad Peshawar

KP Govt approves Rs 600 mln for establishment of Cancer Institute at Nishterabad Peshawar

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved Rs 600 million for establishment of Histology and Breast Cancer Institute at Nishterabad Peshawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science and Technology Kamran Bangash said that it would be a milestone for Peshawar city that Breast Cancer Institute is being set up in Peshawar, adding that it was a longstanding demand of Peshawarites.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan all health facilities would be made available across the province and setting up of Breast Cancer Institute and Histology was part of the efforts.

Kamran Bangash said despite financial constraints the provincial government was executing projects of public health for the welfare of masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

