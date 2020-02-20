UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Rs 8 Bln For Brundo Dam Torghar: Liaq Muhammad Khan

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 02:24 PM

Chairman Dadek committee Torghar MPA Laiq Muhammad Khan Thursday said that "we have got the approval of Burando dam worth eight billion rupees from the provincial government", he said this while talking to media here

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Dadek committee Torghar MPA Laiq Muhammad Khan Thursday said that "we have got the approval of Burando dam worth eight billion rupees from the provincial government", he said this while talking to media here.

Laiq Muhammad Khan also thanked chief minister KPK Mahmood Khan and chairman Pedo Nisar Khan for their support and cooperation during the approval of the dam budget. Whenever we have presented any issue of district Torghar in the assembly CM always paid attention and resolved it on priority, adding Laiq Khan said.

He said that Brundo dam mega project would bring revolution through employment opportunities and development of agriculture in Torghar which would be inaugurated soon.

Replying to a question Laiq Khan said that district Torghar has been included in the federal government Ehsas Programme with the efforts and cooperation of Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati and would benefit thousands of people.

He said that we would continue to serve the masses of Torghar for what the people have given us the mandate and bring more developmental schemes for the welfare of the masses.

