KP Govt Approves Rs133.367m To Help Women Entrepreneurs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:44 PM

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has approved a mega project worth Rs133.367 million to help women entrepreneurs associated with garments sector in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has approved a mega project worth Rs133.367 million to help women entrepreneurs associated with garments sector in the province. The approval was given by Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) after the project was pending for the last three years in the province.

Official sources told APP on Monday that PWDP has approved Rs133.

367 million for this long awaited project and hoped that the Finance Department would soon issue necessary funding for it.

During last fiscal year, Rs34.990 million had been released for expenditure of this project whereas Rs 30 million were allocated for it in current fiscal year. This project after completion would benefit thousands of women besides alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities especially in rural areas of the province.

