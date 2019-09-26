KP govt approves Rs1bln project for relief, rehabilitation works in natural calamity hit areas

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here Wednesday approved one billion rupees project to minimize damages besides effective preparation and rehabilitation programme for assistance of people in case of natural calamities in future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here Wednesday approved one billion rupees project to minimize damages besides effective preparation and rehabilitation programme for assistance of people in case of natural calamities in future.

The project would help provide quick rebuilding of affected infrastructure during natural calamities to be executed by Provincial Relief Department. The cabinet approved starting of immediate rehabilitation works from Chitral under the project.

The cabinet approved starting of immediate rehabilitation work at Golen Gol Chitral affected from floods. Different measures pertaining to starting of immediate rehabilitation works due to natural disasters in future were also approved.