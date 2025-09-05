KP Govt Approves Rs.226m For Galiyat Solid Waste Management Project
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a Rs.226 million pilot project for solid waste management in Galiyat along with Rs.300 million for the preservation and restoration of eight archaeological sites in Dir and Chitral districts.
The approvals were given in a meeting of the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Department, chaired by Secretary Dr. Abdul Samad.
Under the Galiyat project, a private company will be engaged to collect household waste from doorsteps, transport it, and ensure safe disposal, while the department will monitor the operations.
The meeting also sanctioned projects for the preservation and restoration of eight archaeological sites in Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, and Upper Chitral.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Dr. Abdul Samad said that the success of the Galiyat project would pave the way for its extension to other major tourist destinations, including Kaghan, Naran, and Swat.
He added that the initiatives were in line with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s vision of promoting tourism on modern lines and the good governance roadmap of Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah, aimed at ensuring sustainable tourism in the province.
