Open Menu

KP Govt Approves Rs.226m For Galiyat Solid Waste Management Project

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM

KP govt approves Rs.226m for Galiyat solid waste management project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a Rs.226 million pilot project for solid waste management in Galiyat along with Rs.300 million for the preservation and restoration of eight archaeological sites in Dir and Chitral districts.

The approvals were given in a meeting of the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Department, chaired by Secretary Dr. Abdul Samad.

Under the Galiyat project, a private company will be engaged to collect household waste from doorsteps, transport it, and ensure safe disposal, while the department will monitor the operations.

The meeting also sanctioned projects for the preservation and restoration of eight archaeological sites in Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, and Upper Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Dr. Abdul Samad said that the success of the Galiyat project would pave the way for its extension to other major tourist destinations, including Kaghan, Naran, and Swat.

He added that the initiatives were in line with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s vision of promoting tourism on modern lines and the good governance roadmap of Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah, aimed at ensuring sustainable tourism in the province.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

4 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

11 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

18 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

18 hours ago
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

19 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

21 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

23 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

1 day ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan