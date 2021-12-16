UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Approves Rs30 Mln For Feasibility Study On IT Parks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP govt approves Rs30 mln for feasibility study on IT parks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved Rs30 million for a feasibility study of establishing Information Technology (IT) parks and zones across the province including merged districts.

The KP Information Technology board (KPITB) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to set up software technology parks in 12 districts of the province.

Senior Minister for food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan told APP that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is committed to extending modern technology and software technology parks to all districts of KP.

He said KPITB and PSEB had already singed memorandum of understanding for a wide range of collaboration for the promotion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the province.

Both will work together for the establishment of Software Technology Parks (STPs) in various districts.

He said that promotion of the IT sector is one of the top priority areas for which government is making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilities to the public, generate employment opportunities, ensure transparency in government affairs and enhance the capacity of government departments through the effective use of information technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology All Government Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-Genera ..

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-General and Permanent Representative ..

6 minutes ago
 Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tas ..

Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tastes of Filipino dishes at the ..

10 minutes ago
 Some grids faced tripping due to dense fog in Punj ..

Some grids faced tripping due to dense fog in Punjab: Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 Putin, Pope Francis Have No Plans to Hold Telephon ..

Putin, Pope Francis Have No Plans to Hold Telephone Conversation on Thursday - K ..

1 minute ago
 English Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions a ..

English Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers - Repor ..

1 minute ago
 Russia rejects ruling that it ordered Berlin killi ..

Russia rejects ruling that it ordered Berlin killing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.