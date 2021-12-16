KP govt approves Rs30 mln for feasibility study on IT parks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved Rs30 million for a feasibility study of establishing Information Technology (IT) parks and zones across the province including merged districts.

The KP Information Technology board (KPITB) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to set up software technology parks in 12 districts of the province.

Senior Minister for food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan told APP that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is committed to extending modern technology and software technology parks to all districts of KP.

He said KPITB and PSEB had already singed memorandum of understanding for a wide range of collaboration for the promotion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the province.

Both will work together for the establishment of Software Technology Parks (STPs) in various districts.

He said that promotion of the IT sector is one of the top priority areas for which government is making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilities to the public, generate employment opportunities, ensure transparency in government affairs and enhance the capacity of government departments through the effective use of information technology.