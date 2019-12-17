UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Rs.30bn For Tourism, Culture, Sports Sectors Schemes

Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Atif Khan has said that the provincial government has approved projects worth Rs.30 billion for initiation of development schemes tourism, culture, sports and youth affairs sectors in the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Atif Khan has said that the provincial government has approved projects worth Rs.30 billion for initiation of development schemes tourism, culture, sports and youth affairs sectors in the merged districts.

He was addressing a function organized in connections with the economic empowerment of the youth of merged districts in a local hotel here on Tuesday.

The senior minister, who holds the portfolios of the tourism, sports, culture and youth affairs in KP cabinet those residents of the Swat, Chitral and Hazara who are renting their houses to tourists at local level, would be given a grant of Rs.1 million and loans. For this purpose, he said an amount of Rs.500 million has also been allocated. He said that such persons would also be imparted formal training in hospitality sector.

Atif Khan said that the development of the merged districts is included in the top priorities of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and various development schemes regarding the development of tribal districts are being introduced.

In this connection, he said that an amount of Rs.9 billion has been allocated for development schemes, Rs.8 billion for promotion of sports, Rs.2 billion for culture.

He said that a scheme worth Rs.3 billion would be launched soon for the youth of the merged districts to set up their own businesses and empowered them economically. Furthermore, he said that beside credit, the youth will also be imparted business skills.

The senior minister said, Pakistan had become attractive place for tourists that will increase the number of foreign tourists. He said that 14 new tourists' spots have been discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an amount of Rs.5 billion has been allocated for their development.

Similarly, he said four integrated touristic zones are also being established wherein the tourists will be provided facilities of the international standard.

