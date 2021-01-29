UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Rs.3.67 Bln For Gas Supply Projects In Kohat Division: Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:53 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science Technology and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs. 3.67 billion supplementary grant for extension in gas supply project in Kohat division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science Technology and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs. 3.67 billion supplementary grant for extension in gas supply project in Kohat division.

He said that supplementary grant would be used for improvement in gas network system and address low pressure issues in various villages of the division.

He said that gas network will be extended to all areas of gas producing southern districts Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

He said that he had met with SNGPL officials regarding laying of gas pipelines, new connections and fixing low pressure issue.

He said low gas pressure issue in various areas of the city has been resolved after construction of new gas pipelines.

