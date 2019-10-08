UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Rs5bln Project For Provision Of Missing Facilities To Erstwhile Fata's Schools: Secretary

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:45 AM

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has approved a mega project worth Rs 5 billion for provision of all missing facilities including construction of washrooms and boundary walls besides equipping all Government schools with furniture to promote quality education in erstwhile Fata

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has approved a mega project worth Rs 5 billion for provision of all missing facilities including construction of washrooms and boundary walls besides equipping all Government schools with furniture to promote quality education in erstwhile Fata.

Arshad Khan, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education told APP on Monday that Government has accorded highest priorities towards promotion of education in erstwhile Fata and has approved a mega project worth Rs 5 billion for provision of all missing facilities to Government schools including furniture, chairs, tables, construction of washrooms, water, electricity and boundary walls in all seven tribal districts besides former frontier regions.

Similarly, he said, another mega project worth Rs 400 million were approved for purchase of schools bags, stationary and others basic facilities for tribal students.

To promote literacy ratio, he said, free books are being provided to tribal students.

The Secretary Education said distribution of free books, schools bags and stationary materials to students would discourage drops out ratio of students in merged areas and motivate poor families to enroll their children to public sector schools in large number. These facilities would also help bring street children under schools net.

Arshad Khan said the Government would construct boundary walls around Primary and high schools in merged areas besides constructing washrooms to provide secure education environment to students.

Similarly, all schools would be equipped with tables and chairs besides water and electricity facilities in merged areas.

