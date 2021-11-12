KP govt approves rural accessibility project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the concept paper of KP Rural Accessibility project worth Rs 52 billion to construct 1600 kilometers roads across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the concept paper of KP Rural Accessibility project worth Rs 52 billion to construct 1600 kilometers roads across the province.

The approval was given in a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Sahah at Planning and Development Department.

The aim of the project is to integrate and improve accessibility to education and health facilities in rural areas.

The project will provide job opportunities to the masses during the construction and maintenance phase.