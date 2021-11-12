UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Approves Rural Accessibility Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:53 PM

KP govt approves rural accessibility project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the concept paper of KP Rural Accessibility project worth Rs 52 billion to construct 1600 kilometers roads across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the concept paper of KP Rural Accessibility project worth Rs 52 billion to construct 1600 kilometers roads across the province.

The approval was given in a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Sahah at Planning and Development Department.

The aim of the project is to integrate and improve accessibility to education and health facilities in rural areas.

The project will provide job opportunities to the masses during the construction and maintenance phase.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Job Government Billion

Recent Stories

Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment in dr ..

Court awards four years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

5 seconds ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about measles, rubell ..

Walk held to raise awareness about measles, rubella vaccination

6 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner asks for traffic signals activ ..

Deputy Commissioner asks for traffic signals activation

8 seconds ago
 French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines ..

French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines of Paris Peace Forum

11 minutes ago
 Sargodha University holds 7th International Confer ..

Sargodha University holds 7th International Conference of Linguistic Association ..

10 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews availability of fertilizers in mar ..

Meeting reviews availability of fertilizers in market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.