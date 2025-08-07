Open Menu

KP Govt Approves Sanitation Vehicles For All TMAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:13 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized plans to provide modern sanitation vehicles to all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized plans to provide modern sanitation vehicles to all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) across the province.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Local Government Minister Arshad Ayub Khan on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by LG Secretary Saqib Raza Aslam and representatives from TMAs, approved a transparent procurement process for sanitation equipment. Vehicles including company-fitted tractor trolleys, front loader tractors, backhoes, and mini tippers will be purchased directly from manufacturers or authorized dealers following KPPRA rules.

The Minister emphasized that the direct procurement method would ensure quality equipment, reliable after-sales service, and eliminate substandard suppliers. He directed officials to maintain strict transparency and quality standards throughout the purchasing process to enhance municipal services.

The initiative aims to modernize sanitation services across KP's local governments, with TMAs receiving standardized equipment approved by the Provincial Development Working Party. Officials confirmed the procurement process would begin immediately.

