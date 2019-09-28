KP govt approves sum of Rs 200 mln for city traffic management

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday approved a sum of Rs 200 million for initiating of work on Zone-F of traffic management plan prepared for the provincial metropolis and directed its implementation without any delay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan Saturday approved a sum of Rs 200 million for initiating of work on Zone-F of traffic management plan prepared for the provincial metropolis and directed its implementation without any delay.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Traffic Management Plan for Peshawar here in Chief Minister's Secretariat on Saturday.

Beside, KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Adviser to CM on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, concerned administrative secretaries, DC Peshawar, CCPO Karim Khan, SP Traffic and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given detail briefing on traffic congestion and traffic management.The meeting was told that under traffic management plan, the city has been divided into six zones and in first phase, the plan would be implemented on Zone-F.

For the implementation of plan an estimated cost of Rs.200 million was presented in the meeting. The Zone-F is comprising area from Bala Hisar Fort, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Dabgari Gardens, From Kohat to Ring Road, Pir Zakori Bridge and then till Bala Hisar Fort.

On this occasion, 26 points affecting the flow of traffic in the zone were pinpointed that include unnecessary u-turns, encroachment, hurdles created due to BRT project, lack of informative and warning signs, illegal parking, illegal tax and bus stands, carelessness in issuance of driving licenses, violation of traffic rules, violation of lane discipline, unawareness and unavailability of modern devices for traffic control.

A feasible solution and procedure for resolution of these problems have also been given in the plan. A total of 46 short-term steps have been proposed in the Zone-F.

The meeting was further informed that a survey for preparation of traffic management plan of other zones has also been started. During the meeting, briefing was also given on areas that are causing congestion on BRT corridor.

The meeting was told that Transport Department has constituted a joint team while a survey of traffic congestion on BRT corridor has also been completed. A PC-I for the removal of hurdles been prepared and its first-phase would cost an amount of Rs.200 million that would be spent from the already available resources approved under Annual Development Program (ADP).

The chief minister also agreed to the proposal of giving leading role to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar for accelerated implementation of traffic management plan and directed complete enforcement of the plan without making any compromise on removing encroachments, adherence of parking rules and traffic laws.

He assured that provincial government would extend cooperation for guaranteeing smooth flow of traffic and to resolve others matters in this regard.