KP Govt Approves Upgradation Of 2 Major Hospitals In DIKhan

Published February 18, 2025

KP govt approves upgradation of 2 major hospitals in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the upgrading of two important hospitals in Dera Ismail Khan under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to the notification, the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital has been upgraded from Grade B to Grade A, with increased bed capacity from 242 to 600. Similarly, Mufti Mehmood Memorial Teaching Hospital has also been upgraded from Grade B to Grade A, and its bed capacity has been increased from 200 to 500.

This initiative is an important step towards improving the health facilities for the people of Dera Ismail Khan.

After this development, both the hospitals will have modern medical facilities and better treatment facilities, which will provide better services to the patients.

Local residents appreciated the KP government decision and said that we want better healthcare and hospitalisation services for patients and it could only be possible when that health facility would be upgraded,”

“We appreciate the sincere efforts to equip the health facility with modern equipments and its upgradation would address the rest of the issues,” he added.

