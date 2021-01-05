UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Upgradation Of THQ Hospital Basham: Minister

Tue 05th January 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has approved up-gradation of Tehsil Headquarters hospital Basham from category "D" to "C".

Talking to a delegation from district Shangla here at his office he said that the up-gradation would be done at a cost of Rs 300 million under which 110 beds, seven specialists, 125 posts of doctors and nurses had been approved.

He said the up-gradation of the Tehsil hospital would provide quality health services to people of Basham at their door-step and they would no longer go to Abbottabad or other district for health services.

He said improvement of health services is top most priority of the government and for the purpose several steps had been taken including Sehat Insaf Card.

