KP Govt Approves Work On 320-km Long Peshawar D I Khan Motorway: Notification

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:46 PM

KP govt approves work on 320-km long Peshawar D I Khan motorway: Notification

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday approved feasibility study and detailed design report of 320-kilometer long Peshawar to D I Khan Motorway project, said a notification issued here by Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday approved feasibility study and detailed design report of 320-kilometer long Peshawar to D I Khan Motorway project, said a notification issued here by Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

It said until now three firms including M/S NESPAK, M/S PAVRON Islamabad and M/S ACC Islamabad have been qualified for participation in the bid to be held on October 14.

The provincial minister for health Dr Hisam Inamullah Khan said the decision on feasibility of the motorway project as major achievement of KP government that would bring prosperity in all southern districts of the province.

He thanked Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on the behalf of people of southern district for accepting their longstanding demand. He said people were facing difficulties while reaching provincial metropolitan through Indus Highway due to its deteriorated condition owing to heavy traffic.

