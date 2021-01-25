KP govt arranges land for construction of Rescue 1122 offices in Township district Lakki Marwat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has allotted four canal lands in Township District Lakki Marwat for construction offices of the Rescue 1122.

Talking to the media, the prominent and senior leader Saleem Saifullah Khan expressed gratitude to the KP government for taking this important initiative and added that he had requested in writing Chief Minister Ali Mahmood Khan to build offices in the district township.

He said that allocation of land for the service was a major task which had been successfully accomplished and added the Rescue 1122 teams would be able to reach the incident sites timely.

After District Township, Lakki City and Bhatani SubDivision FR Lakki, Rescue 1122 service had also been started in Sarai Noring and Dara Pezo and construction of separate offices was the first priority of Saifullah Brothers, especially Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan, he added.