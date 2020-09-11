UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Asks Charity Bodies To Get Registered Within Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

KP Govt asks charity bodies to get registered within six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 12 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Act 2019 Friday directed all the charity organizations to get themselves registered with the registering authorities, defined in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Act, 2019.

A notification issued here said that all the charity organization should registered themselves within six months from the date of issuance of this notification and not later than March 8 2021.

It was notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Pakistan

