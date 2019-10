(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized Muhammad Naeem (PMS BS-18), Director Fee Registration, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KPPSRA) to hold additional charge of the post of Director (Admin) of the authority.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.