KP govt awards commendation certificate to DEO Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday acknowledged the efforts of District education Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Malik Tanveer Awan for his commitment to the merit-based system and the prevention of embezzlement from government funds and awarded a commendation certificate.

Deputy Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department KP, Naveedullah Shah praised the excellent performance of District Education Officer Abbottabad Malik Tanveer Awan in the special task of verifying ghost schools in the hilly areas of Kohistan and others.

Naveedullah Shah has awarded a commendation certificate to Malik Tanveer Awan and recognized his exceptional performance and capabilities within the designated period and said that it is expected that he will continue to fulfill his official duties with sincerity and dedication.