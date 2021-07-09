UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Awards Rs500 Million Scholarship To Students: Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

KP govt awards Rs500 million scholarship to students: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Friday said "Rahmatul lil Aalameen" scholarship worth Rs500 million including 50 percent for girls students were being provided under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Scholarship Programme.

Addressing scholarship cheques distribution ceremony to over 80 male and female students at the University of Swabi under PM Ehsaas Scholarship Programme, Kamran Bangash said the scholarship was aimed at removing the sense of deprivation among the poor students.

He said youth were precious asset of the country and that was why huge investment in education and socioeconomic development of human resource was being made by the present elected government to prepare them for future challenges.

In Khyber Pakthunkhwa, he said 31 universities were being provided quality education to youth.

He said quality education including science and technology was a key tool for economic growth and development and directed the universities management to focus on science and technology besides research work.

Kamran Bangash clarified traditional subjects were not being abolished and professional subjects were being brought to cater the modern days' requirements. Member Provincial Assembly, Aqibullah Khan and Vice Chancellor University of Swabi, Dr Mukram Shah were also present.

