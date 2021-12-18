KP govt banned aerial firing during LG Polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday banned aerial firing during the local body elections and directed the concerned quarters to take strict action against those found involved in aerial firing after the results.

It is relevant to mention here that the Chief Minister's Secretariat has sent a letter to the Secretary Home banning the aerial firing during and after the Local Government results came out. The KP police and other officials of the law enforcing agencies directed to take strict action in this connection.