KP govt banned on illegal skins collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday banned illegal and unregistered organizations from collecting skins on Eid-ul-Azha.

The provincial government has directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to allow registered and charitable organizations to collect sacrificial skins. The Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a letter to all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of districts.