KP govt bans 181 illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has initiated action against unauthorized and illegal private housing societies that has sprung up haphazardly in Peshawar.

The concerned authority-Peshawar Development Authority has imposed ban on 181 societies that were operating illegally in Peshawar city.

Officials in Civil Secretariat told APP that out of these societies, 25 were barred in Peshawar's tehsil City, 123 at Shah Alam tehsil, 24 at Sadar tehsil and nine at Mathani tehsil till February 09 to undertake business like land transfer and registration of plots or any other business transaction subject to approval of NOC from authorities concerned.

The action was taken following decision of National Coordination Committee for Housing (NCCH), Islamabad.

The KP government has also launched crackdown against land grabbers in the province including Peshawar with an effort to retrieve lands for Naya Pakistan Housing Project for construction of housing units for poor and low income people.

NCCH has directed provincial development authorities in all four provinces to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and colonies besides retrieved the government's encroached land and submit an inclusive report during next meeting.

The decision would help availability of vast land for construction of housing projects in Islamabad and all four provinces on the government land to provide inexpensive and affordable housing facilities to poor people and low income groups as per vision of the Prime Minister.

In this connection, seven members board has been constituted under chairmanship of Federal Secretary Housing having members Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Managing Director Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF), Deputy Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHA), Director General Public Works Department (PWD), Chief Secretaries of all four provinces and Director General the concerned development authorities including PDA Peshawar.

The board has been given vast powers including removal of all kinds of encroachment, awarding retrieved land on lease to a person or group or putting it on sale, preservation of a historical building in the project's area besides renovation of interior of a cultural heritage's building in its original shape.

To address people's complaints, the board has been authorized to setup sub- committees besides impose two lakh rupees fine or three months imprisonment or both against violators of its decisions.

The board can sell retrieved property or give it on lease as per market rate to a person or group and would make payment to a person or family whose land was required for construction of the housing project under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The board would have its own fund that would be obtained through government or others resources for different time period besides taking loans from any financial institutions to fulfill its expenses.

An appellate board would also be constituted for quick disposal of appeals against the board's decisions whose chairman and deputy chairman would be acquired legal service.

The local bodies and revenue officers in the province were directed to initiate legal action against such societies, the official said, adding Deputy Commissioners were also directed to create awareness among masses by putting Names of all illegal societies through their website for awareness of masses besides removing billboards and signboards of these societies and their offices should be sealed in their respective districts.