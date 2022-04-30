KP Govt bans aerial firing, display of weapons

(@iemziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a complete ban on aerial firing and display of weapons on Chand Raat/ Eidul Fitr.

In this connection, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued special directives to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Police Officers (DPOs), said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

The purpose of ban on aerial firing on the occasion of Chand Raat is to prevent the loss of human lives due to the menace.

In the special dispatch issued to all DCs and DPOs, they have been directed to take stern action against the violators of the ban.

In a statement the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appealed to the people to completely avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat/ Eidul Fitr, saying stray bullets could take life or render anyone disabled for their whole life.

Furthermore, the chief minister has said that aerial firing is a crime that could turn the Eid festivity into life time mourning. Therefore, he urged the people to not only avoid aerial firing themselves, but also create awareness in the people against it and prove themselves as responsible and civilized citizens.