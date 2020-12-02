KP Govt bans eating in restaurants, allows takeaway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Wednesday imposed a ban on all indoor dining in restaurants and hotels throughout the province and has allowed only takeaway.

According to a notification issued by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the decision was taken in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, as per directives of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) and declaration of health emergency in the province.

The violators would face legal proceedings and also be penalized under the relevant law, the notification added.