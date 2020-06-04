KP Govt bans entry in public offices without face masks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Administration Department Thursday notified ban on entry in public offices without face masks and issued necessary instructions to government offices in this regard.

The notification said that due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, nobody would be allowed to enter government offices without wearing face mask in order to prevent the spread of coronavirusIt directed all public offices to clearly display banners bearing text, "No face mask, no entry" at the entrance of each office. The ban is applicable to all government offices with immediate effect.