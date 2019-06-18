UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Bans Foreign Visits, Treatment Abroad By Cabinet Members: KP Information Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:52 PM

KP Govt bans foreign visits, treatment abroad by cabinet members: KP Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has proposed ban on foreign visits and treatment abroad by cabinet members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has proposed ban on foreign visits and treatment abroad by cabinet members.

Talking to media here, he said that as part of austerity measures, the provincial government has also reduced salaries of cabinet members by 12 per cent, adding the government has presented poor friendly provincial budget in meager resources.

He said the government has also proposed reduction in 20 different taxes that would provide relief to traders, business community and common man.

The government has also allocated handsome amount for development and construction of infrastructure in merged districts.

He further said that the government has not given raise to government employees from grade 20 to 22 and civil servants posted on deputation basis, however Grade 17 to 19 employees would get 5 percent adhoc relief allowance on basic pay while government employees below grade 17 would get 10 percent adhoc relief allowance.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Poor Budget Man Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

8 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

15 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

20 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

18 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.