KP Govt bans foreign visits, treatment abroad by cabinet members: KP Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has proposed ban on foreign visits and treatment abroad by cabinet members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government has proposed ban on foreign visits and treatment abroad by cabinet members.

Talking to media here, he said that as part of austerity measures, the provincial government has also reduced salaries of cabinet members by 12 per cent, adding the government has presented poor friendly provincial budget in meager resources.

He said the government has also proposed reduction in 20 different taxes that would provide relief to traders, business community and common man.

The government has also allocated handsome amount for development and construction of infrastructure in merged districts.

He further said that the government has not given raise to government employees from grade 20 to 22 and civil servants posted on deputation basis, however Grade 17 to 19 employees would get 5 percent adhoc relief allowance on basic pay while government employees below grade 17 would get 10 percent adhoc relief allowance.