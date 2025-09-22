Open Menu

KP Govt Bans Illegal Gold Mining In Karak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt bans illegal gold mining in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has on the recommendations of the Deputy Commissioner Karak Asad Sarwar, imposed a 60-day ban on gold prospecting and illegal mining in Karak district under Section 144 CrPC.

The move follows reports of widespread unauthorized digging and extraction that officials said were causing environmental degradation, water pollution, land erosion, health hazards and public disorder.

The order, prohibits any individual or entity from carrying out mining activities in the district.

Violators will face confiscation of machinery, vehicles and equipment and will be prosecuted under Section 188 PPC, which carries fines, imprisonment, or both.

District administration and police have been directed to enforce the order strictly. The measure aims to protect local communities, safeguard the environment, maintain law and order and curb smuggling linked to illegal mining.

