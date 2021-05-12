UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Bans Recreational Activities To Curb Virus Epidemic During Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday appealed the people not to pay visit to tourist spots during Eid holidays as there was a complete ban on tourism till May 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday appealed the people not to pay visit to tourist spots during Eid holidays as there was a complete ban on tourism till May 16.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the initiative had been taken in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

He said there was inter-provincial and inter-city transport restriction during Eid holidays, except for those traveling their hometowns to celebrate the religious festival with their loved ones.

The minister said police check posts were established in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Haripur, Chitral and Peshawar to restrict the local tourists from unnecessary visits to these scenic areas.

He said so far 246 tourists vehicles were moved back from Abbottabad after the closure of all recreational points.

Shaukat Yousafzai appealed the tourists to fully cooperate with the government and follow the Covid precautionary measures and celebrate the sacred festival with simplicity at home.

He said all authorities concerned had been asked to take strict action against the violators under the relevant laws.

He further said KP administration had also established emergency control rooms with maximum facilities in all districts where it was facing vaccination data entry issues.

