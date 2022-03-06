UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Believes In Free Media, Facilitation Of Journalists: Saif

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2022 | 09:30 PM

KP Govt believes in free media, facilitation of journalists: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the provincial government believes in the promotion of the free media and provision of facilities to journalists.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Jamrud Press Club here in his office on Sunday. The delegation led by President Jamrud Press Club invited the Special Assistant to visit the press club and also briefed him on challenges faced by them.

The Special Assistant said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the provision of incentives to all press clubs is continue and several practical steps regarding health facilities, alleviation of employment and job security of journalists have been taken.

Regarding steps for the welfare of the journalists of newly merged districts, the Special Assistant said that the Information Department has released grants to the press clubs of the region to bring them at par with their counterparts of the other districts.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is taking special interest in the uplift of the merged districts therefore all sectors of the region have been put on the track of development. He urged the journalist community to complete paperwork regarding the provision of incentives to press clubs.

The Special Assistant said that he would soon pay a visit to district Khyber to discuss challenges faced by press clubs and the journalist community. He said that the journalists of merged districts have carried out their responsibility in difficult situations and protected the public interest, which is commendable. He said that the process of the provision of facilities to the journalists of merged districts will continue.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Job Jamrud Sunday Media All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

12 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

21 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

21 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

21 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>