KP Govt believes in free media, facilitation of journalists: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the provincial government believes in the promotion of the free media and provision of facilities to journalists.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Jamrud Press Club here in his office on Sunday. The delegation led by President Jamrud Press Club invited the Special Assistant to visit the press club and also briefed him on challenges faced by them.

The Special Assistant said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the provision of incentives to all press clubs is continue and several practical steps regarding health facilities, alleviation of employment and job security of journalists have been taken.

Regarding steps for the welfare of the journalists of newly merged districts, the Special Assistant said that the Information Department has released grants to the press clubs of the region to bring them at par with their counterparts of the other districts.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is taking special interest in the uplift of the merged districts therefore all sectors of the region have been put on the track of development. He urged the journalist community to complete paperwork regarding the provision of incentives to press clubs.

The Special Assistant said that he would soon pay a visit to district Khyber to discuss challenges faced by press clubs and the journalist community. He said that the journalists of merged districts have carried out their responsibility in difficult situations and protected the public interest, which is commendable. He said that the process of the provision of facilities to the journalists of merged districts will continue.