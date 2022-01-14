KP Govt believes in freedom of press: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the present government believed in freedom of the press and always welcomed positive criticism to bring future improvement in governance.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Swat Press Club and Swat Union of Journalists, he said that KP government was taking practical steps for the welfare of journalistic community and problems being faced by working journalists would be resolved on priority basis.

"We have always welcomed the positive criticism of the media and will continue to do so in future," he said.

The chief minister said that media should point out weakness of government so that it could effectively overcome it's weakness.

He said that media and journalists should also highlight achievements and welfare initiatives of the provincial government.

On the occasion, he congratulated all cabinet members of journalistic bodies and hoped that the newly elected presidents and their cabinet members will make sincere efforts for the welfare of journalists, highlighting problems of the area and playing positive role in overall development of the region.

Cheif Minister Mahmood Khan appreciated sacrifices of journalists in the war against terror. He appreciated the journalists of Swat for performing their professional duties in extremely unfavorable conditions.