UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Believes In Supremacy Of Law: Kamran Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:43 PM

KP Govt believes in supremacy of law: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has once again set an example of supremacy of law by taking legal action against police personnel in Swat for misusing and overstepping their authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has once again set an example of supremacy of law by taking legal action against police personnel in Swat for misusing and overstepping their authority.

In a statement, he said that nobody is above the law, adding in PTI's rule no government employees can misuse and exceed their authority.

He said that provincial government has taken prompt legal actions in all cases of misusing authority and negligence like high profile Amir Tehkal case, Samhdani case , Khyber Teaching Hospital incident and now mistreatment of women in police custody in Swat.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa has become an example in the country for upholding and taking steps for protecting of human rights and action against violators.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan personally monitor whenever a human rights violation case was reported in the province.

He said that government employees should work within legal ambit, otherwise strict action would be taken as PTI government believe in rule of the law, human rights and welfare of people.

He said that government and people of the province lauded services and sacrifices of Khyber Pakthunkhwa police in eliminating terrorism and restoration of peace in the province and acknowledge their professionalism.

However, he said that some element in police overstep their authority which will be not tolerated at all.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Swat Women All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology lau ..

30 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises Health and Wellness Week

30 minutes ago

ADIO launches ESG policy to foster long-term, sust ..

30 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh expresses gratitude to Chines ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfi appreciates Rihanna for speaking in Indian f ..

3 minutes ago

Ensuring availability, appropriate prices of basic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.