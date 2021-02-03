KP Govt believes in supremacy of law: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has once again set an example of supremacy of law by taking legal action against police personnel in Swat for misusing and overstepping their authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has once again set an example of supremacy of law by taking legal action against police personnel in Swat for misusing and overstepping their authority.

In a statement, he said that nobody is above the law, adding in PTI's rule no government employees can misuse and exceed their authority.

He said that provincial government has taken prompt legal actions in all cases of misusing authority and negligence like high profile Amir Tehkal case, Samhdani case , Khyber Teaching Hospital incident and now mistreatment of women in police custody in Swat.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa has become an example in the country for upholding and taking steps for protecting of human rights and action against violators.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan personally monitor whenever a human rights violation case was reported in the province.

He said that government employees should work within legal ambit, otherwise strict action would be taken as PTI government believe in rule of the law, human rights and welfare of people.

He said that government and people of the province lauded services and sacrifices of Khyber Pakthunkhwa police in eliminating terrorism and restoration of peace in the province and acknowledge their professionalism.

However, he said that some element in police overstep their authority which will be not tolerated at all.