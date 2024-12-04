Open Menu

KP Govt, BoK Link MoU For Ehsas Own House Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM

KP Govt, BoK link MoU for Ehsas own house scheme

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of "Ehsas Apna Ghar Scheme"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of "Ehsas Apna Ghar Scheme".

The MoU was signed between the Housing Department and the Bank of Khyber in a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. Provincial cabinet members Dr. Amjad Ali and Muzammil Aslam, along with officials from relevant departments and the Bank of Khyber were also present.

Under the Ehsaas Apna Ghar scheme, low-income individuals will be eligible for interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million for the construction of new house on their owned land or for the expansion and renovation of existing ones. The scheme, with a budget of Rs. 4 billion, offers a seven-year easy repayment schedule with a maximum monthly installment of Rs 18,000. It will operate on a revolving funds system and continue for the next seven years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized that providing quality housing to the people was the top priority of the provincial government. He termed the Ehsaas Apna Ghar scheme as a pivotal initiative aimed at delivering interest-free loans to low-income families to ensure access to quality housing.

He said that the scheme would not only improve living standards but also contribute to the social and economic uplift of the province's underprivileged communities.

The chief minister directed the officials to ensure complete transparency in the loan disbursement process and emphasized that the loans must only be awarded to deserving individuals.

The chief minister also highlighted other welfare programs being launched under the Ehsaas initiative, including Ehsaas Naujawan, Ehsaas Hunar and Ehsaas Rozgar, which aim to uplift youth, enhance skills and provide employment opportunities across the province.

Related Topics

Loan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Amjad Ali Bank Of Khyber From Government Cabinet Top Billion Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Senior psychologist calls for action against Gende ..

Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh

6 minutes ago
 RWN organizes national conference on FoRB

RWN organizes national conference on FoRB

6 minutes ago
 Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings i ..

Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings issued in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 VC visits various departments to oversee the exami ..

VC visits various departments to oversee the examination process

6 minutes ago
 Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel pro ..

Deal signed to boost sustainable aviation fuel production in Pakistan

35 seconds ago
 PCB Inter-Club Tournament final round begins tomor ..

PCB Inter-Club Tournament final round begins tomorrow

37 seconds ago
BISP discusses modalities to launch pilot project ..

BISP discusses modalities to launch pilot project of skill training

38 seconds ago
 CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OP ..

CCoSOEs gives nod to reconstitution of PCP, PR, OPF Boards

40 seconds ago
 KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from cont ..

KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from container during Islamabad protest

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches Honahar Scholarship

2 hours ago
 PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. A ..

PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate ..

Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate resilience, agri-produce

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan