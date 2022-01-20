UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Bringing Comprehensive Provincial Policy On Transgender Rights

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government is bringing a comprehensive provincial policy on the rights of transgender keeping in view to protect transgenders social, political and economic rights, said Mrs. Shagufta, Gender Specialist Social Welfare Department KP Government

The draft of the said policy was shared among the participants in a provincial consultation organized jointly by the Social Welfare Department Govt; of KP and Group Development Pakistan (GDP), the main purpose of the consultation was to build consensus among all the relevant stakeholders on finalizing the transgender proposed draft policy.

The draft of the said policy was shared among the participants in a provincial consultation organized jointly by the Social Welfare Department Govt; of KP and Group Development Pakistan (GDP), the main purpose of the consultation was to build consensus among all the relevant stakeholders on finalizing the transgender proposed draft policy.

Addressing the consultation, Roohullah Raheel Gender Analyst Social Welfare Department KP Government, said Social Welfare department as leading Govt Department on transgender issues is committed to social justice and seeks to support all transgender people, and in particular, those who are vulnerable or at the risk of discrimination." Sana Ahmad, Program coordinator Blue Veins said "Legislative frameworks and guarantees have the potential to create safe environments for gender diverse, transgender, persons allowing them access to facilities, activities, and programs that are consistent with their gender identity.

" Transgender activist Namkeen said that, I wish KP transgender policy will help to empower the transgender community and will be a milestone for initiatives of gender equality .

Legal frame work policies like KP Transgender policy will play a significant role to protect vulnerable and marginalized community, said by Nayab Ali transgender rights activist.

Member of the provincial Assembly, Asia Khattak and Chair of the Committee established by Women Parliamentary Caucus on transgender persons provincial legislation said:"Women Parliamentary Caucus beyond their party affiliation is working to bring comprehensive provincial legislation with ownership of the SWD to address key challenges faced by the transgender community in KP."

