KP Govt cancels repatriation of notification of officer

The Establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has canceled the notification regarding the repatriation of the posting awaiting BPS-18 of Officer of FIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has canceled the notification regarding the repatriation of the posting awaiting BPS-18 of Officer of FIA, Inamullah Khan and allowed his stay on the strength of the concerned officers till further order, said a notification issued here by Establishment Department on Friday.