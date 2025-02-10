KP Govt carries out development projects as per necessities oc areas: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (R) Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal on Monday said that the provincial government was carrying out developmental works keeping in view the necessities of the area.

He added that health, education and communication, agriculture, irrigation and forestry sectors were among the priorities, adding that it was his mission to make the district of Karak, which is rich in natural resources, an ideal district of the province.

He made this statement during a detailed visit to the proposed and ongoing developmental schemes, especially the roads in his constituency at District Karak to review progress on it.

On this occasion, the authorities concerned, elites of the area, local leadership of the party and party workers also accompanied him.

During his visit, the provincial minister inspected the Ghundi Kala to Ahmedabad, Zarkhan Kala to Anzar Banda and Mirdal Banda to Niazi Khel roads.

He directed the authorities present on the spot that public interest must be taken into account while finalizing the development projects so that maximum number of people can benefit from them.

Barkwal said, unlike the past rulers, he is serving his electorate beyond any political affiliation and personal likes and dislikes and the collective interest of the area is being given priority anyway.