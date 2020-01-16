UrduPoint.com
KP Govt carrying out indiscriminate development work across province: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday said the provincial government was carrying out development work across all parts of the province including tribal districts without any discrimination

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday said the provincial government was carrying out development work across all parts of the province including tribal districts without any discrimination.

Addressing a press conference here, he deplored that unfortunately in past development works were initiated in own Constituencies and rest of the areas were ignored.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Spokesman KP government Ajmal Wazir, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Yaqoob and MPA Omar Amin were also present on the occasion.

The CM said PTI government was committed to bring tribal districts at par with developed areas of the country and for the purpose various development projects were being carried out.

He said KP government has fulfilled the longstanding demand of residents of Dera and made Lift Canal Project as part of CPEC at a cost of Rs 80 billion.

He further said that with Rs 13 billion Peshawar � Dera Expressway is under construction and to be completed within stipulated time, adding that Panyal area would soon be given the status of Tehsil.

The CM announced two sport gymnasiums, traffic warden system and two flyovers for the district besides setting up of a campus of Gomal University in Tehsil Paharpur.

Referring to low gas pressure in the district , Mehmood Khan said that at a cost of Rs 9 billion a gas project has been initiated in district Karak that would resolve issue of low gas pressure in Dera.

He also said that his government provided Rs 300 million for development of district Tank for construction of 42 kilometer Jandola road and provision of drinking water, adding that Rs 183 billion has been included for development of tribal areas which has no precedent in history.

On the occasion the CM promised to release fund for Dera � Kulachi road and preservation of Archeology heritage.

