KP Govt changes NEQS for vehicular emission

The Directorate of Transport & Mass Transit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced changes in the National Environment Quality Standards (NEQS) to bring checking of vehicular emission at par with international standards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Transport & Mass Transit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced changes in the National Environment Quality Standards (NEQS) to bring checking of vehicular emission at par with international standards.

These NEQS were prepared by the Federal government in 1994 and have been amended after a period of nearly 30 years. In this connection, a formal notification has also been issued by the Directorate of Transport & Mass Transit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the other day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The Director Transport, Fahad Ikram Qazi has said that bringing environmental standards at par with international standards will help minimize environmental pollution.

Under the new NEQS, the emission scale has been cut down from 40% to 20% that will bring down the level of carbon monoxide in both petrol and CNG consuming vehicles at 1.5% in new and 2.5% in used vehicles. Similarly, the levels of carbon dioxide and hydrocarbon have also been included for petrol consuming vehicles.

The Director Transport has hinted at action against the vehicles not meeting the national environment standards and now afterwards only pollution free vehicles would operate on the roads of the province.

New environmental standards, he said have been made while keeping in view the conditions of vehicles and prior to these changes, a survey and checking of different vehicles has also been carried out through the experts of VETS.

He said that the upcoming week would be observed as awareness week for the new parameters and standards and afterwards the checking of vehicles would be carried out on the basis of new standards.

The Director Transport said that a mass awareness campaign for transporters, drivers and general public would also be carried out in all districts. During the campaign banners and wall-papers would be displayed at all visible places.