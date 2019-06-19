UrduPoint.com
KP Govt, Chinese Company Sign MoU For PCR Feasibility Study

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:42 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit Department signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) for preparation of feasibility study of Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit Project also known as Peshawar Circular Railway (PCR) here in Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

KP Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Fakhar Alam and CRCC Executive Managing Director Wang Lei inked the document at a ceremony.

According to the MoU, CRCC will conduct a feasibility study, inclusive of concept design, cost estimation and will present a technical and financial proposal to the provincial government within nine months.

The government will facilitate the company to fulfill its obligations and responsibilities by providing available relevant local technical information and other necessary documents available in respect of project.

PCR is an inter-regional commuter rail system for the Peshawar Valley which aims to connect cities of Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, and Nowshera.

In second phase, the project will be extended to Swabi and Dargai.

Additional Secretary Transport, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP Board of Investment and Trade and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

