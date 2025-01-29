KP Govt committed for ensuring independence to media: Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif, on Wednesday reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to fostering an independent and supportive environment for the media, aimed at promoting journalistic standards and development in the province.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Lower Chitral Press Club, he emphasized the need for the effective utilization of government-allocated funds for journalists’ welfare. He stressed that these resources should be used to enhance journalistic standards and build the capacity of media professionals in line with contemporary requirements.

Earlier, he administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the press club.

Saif expressed the confidence that the journalistic community in Chitral would continue to use their talents to raise awareness about societal issues and contribute to development initiatives. He also acknowledged the constructive role that Chitral’s journalists have consistently played in promoting good governance in the district.

On this occasion, the President of the Chitral Press Club appreciated the provincial government's support for journalists and expressed the hope that it would continue in future. He also extended an invitation to the Advisor to visit District Chitral.

The event was attended by Secretary Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan, and Director General Information and Public Relations, Salim Khan.