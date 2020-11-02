(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohamed Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf ( PTI) was committed to fulfill its promises made with the people through taking various steps for the people's welfare.

In a statement, the chief minister said that universal health coverage through Sehat Sahulat Cards was a big step as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making a welfare state on the model of Riast e Madina.

He said that over 300 hospitals would be registered for Sehat Sahulat programme.