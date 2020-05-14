UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Committed To Address Shortage Of Doctors, Police Officers In Kohistan: Provincial Minister For Health And Finance, Taimour Salim Jhagra

Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimour Salim Jhagra here Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to addressing shortage of doctors and police officers in three districts of Kohistan.

He was talking to elected representatives of Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan and Kolai Palas districts here at his office.

The minister said government was well aware of problems of people of these districts including shortage of doctors and paramedics and solid steps would be taken to address this issue on priority basis.

He said doctors and paramedics were frontline force against coronavirus and held their services in high esteem.

The minister assured the delegation of addressing all shortcomings of hospitals in these districts.

