KP govt committed to development of southern districts: minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Minister for Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Major (Retd) Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal has said the provincial government will take all possible measures to remove a sense of deprivation among people of the southern districts.

As part of efforts, the provincial minister said during his visit to Karak Press Club, that the water crisis being faced by the district would be resolved.

He also congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the Karak press club.

In this regard, a feasibility study for an uplift canal from the Indus River via Shakardara and providing canals from the Kurram Tangi Dam and other southern districts would be conducted, resulting in agricultural revolution to the area.

He mentioned that construction of a medical college and an institute of medical sciences would begin in Karak this year.

Similarly, he added that all obstacles to the establishment of the gypsum city had been removed and work on it would commence soon.

He also revealed that approval has been given for a 32-kilometer Khwara Road to access the mineral-rich Sheen Ghar mountains, enabling the district to get control over its mineral resources.

He added that the chief minister had increased the royalty fund for Karak's oil and gas from 10 percent to 15 percent.

He revealed that efforts were underway to release Kohat Division's royalty arrears amounting to Rs 17 to Rs 20 billion.

He also said an inquiry would be conducted into the Rs7 billion taken by SNGPL for the gas project from the royalty money.

He expressed concern over SNGPL’s demand for an additional Rs 14 billion rupees for provision of gas to houses and it had caused destruction to streets and roads.

He emphasized that the royalty fund would be spent on mega projects that generate revenue for the district.

The provincial minister also criticized the decision to give MOL Company 10 percent control.

He alleged that oil companies were extracting more oil and gas than agreed upon, demanding a third-party gauge to determine the actual daily extraction.

He also said that besides upgrading Ahmed Wala Agricultural Farm and two more agricultural research sub-farms in Ghundi Shehbaz Khan and Tehsil Banda would be established.

They plan to conduct experimental saffron cultivation, which, if successful, will be highly profitable.