KP Govt committed to development, prosperity of people: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhw Pir Musavir Khan on Tuesday reiterated the provincial government's dedication to the development and welfare of the people.

Speaking during a meeting with delegations from various regions here at his office Pir Musavir Khan emphasized that every effort was being made to improve the lives of the province's residents through reforms and large-scale developmental projects.

He highlighted that the provincial government was actively working across various sectors, including health, education, and infrastructure, to address public issues.

The successful completion of these initiatives, would not only alleviate the challenges faced by the people but would also bring about meaningful and positive change in their daily lives.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant listened attentively to the concerns of the visiting delegations, resolving some issues immediately while issuing directives to relevant department heads to address others promptly.

Speaking further about the government's ongoing developmental projects, Pir Musavir Khan pointed out several significant initiatives, including the solarization of mosques and places of worship, and the distribution of solar systems to deserving households.

He emphasized that such projects, aimed at enhancing sustainability and providing essential resources, are unprecedented in the province’s history.

He assured the public that people-centric initiatives would remain a priority in the upcoming budget.