KP Govt Committed To Development & Prosperity Of People: SACM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan on Tuesday reiterated the provincial government's dedication to the development and welfare of the people of the province.
Speaking during a meeting with delegations from various regions at his office in the Civil Secretariat here, Pir Musavir Khan emphasized that every effort is being made to improve the lives of the province's residents through reforms and large-scale developmental projects.
He highlighted that the provincial government is actively working across various sectors, including health, education and infrastructure, to address public issues. The successful completion of these initiatives, will not only alleviate the challenges faced by the people but also bring about meaningful and positive change in their lives.
Pir Musavir Khan assured that the provincial government is committed to serving the people and has implemented historic steps for their welfare.
One of the key initiatives was the recent Ramadan package, through which financial assistance was distributed to deserving individuals across the province, he said.
During the meeting, the Special Assistant listened attentively to the concerns of the visiting delegations, resolving some issues immediately while issuing directives to relevant department heads to address others promptly.
Speaking further about the government's ongoing developmental projects, Pir Musavir Khan pointed out several significant initiatives, including the solarization of mosques and places of worship, and the distribution of solar systems to deserving households. He emphasized that such projects, aimed at enhancing sustainability and providing essential resources, are unprecedented in the province’s history.
Pir Musavir Khan concluded by reiterating the provincial government’s commitment to creating a welfare-oriented society. He also assured the visitors that people-centric initiatives would remain a priority in the upcoming budget.
