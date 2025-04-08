Open Menu

KP Govt Committed To Development & Prosperity Of People: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KP govt committed to development & prosperity of people: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Forests, Environment, Wildlife, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan on Tuesday reiterated the provincial government's dedication to the development and welfare of the people of the province.

Speaking during a meeting with delegations from various regions at his office in the Civil Secretariat here, Pir Musavir Khan emphasized that every effort is being made to improve the lives of the province's residents through reforms and large-scale developmental projects.

He highlighted that the provincial government is actively working across various sectors, including health, education and infrastructure, to address public issues. The successful completion of these initiatives, will not only alleviate the challenges faced by the people but also bring about meaningful and positive change in their lives.

Pir Musavir Khan assured that the provincial government is committed to serving the people and has implemented historic steps for their welfare.

One of the key initiatives was the recent Ramadan package, through which financial assistance was distributed to deserving individuals across the province, he said.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant listened attentively to the concerns of the visiting delegations, resolving some issues immediately while issuing directives to relevant department heads to address others promptly.

Speaking further about the government's ongoing developmental projects, Pir Musavir Khan pointed out several significant initiatives, including the solarization of mosques and places of worship, and the distribution of solar systems to deserving households. He emphasized that such projects, aimed at enhancing sustainability and providing essential resources, are unprecedented in the province’s history.

Pir Musavir Khan concluded by reiterating the provincial government’s commitment to creating a welfare-oriented society. He also assured the visitors that people-centric initiatives would remain a priority in the upcoming budget.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and ..

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence M ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister

6 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..

21 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

21 minutes ago
 Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC ci ..

Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17

36 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality ..

Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes

50 minutes ago
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

50 minutes ago
 ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, a ..

ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..

50 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister

51 minutes ago
 Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record brea ..

Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Develo ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting

1 hour ago
 HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan