KP govt committed to eradicate polio from province: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the provincial government is committed to eradicate polio from the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress with regard to eradication of polio especially in the context of three recently reported cases of wild polio virus.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Health Secretary Tahir Orakzai, Special Secretary Farooq Jameel and Atta-ur-Rehman.

He said the government was committed to eradicate the polio disease and in this regard all available resources would be utilized.

He also said that the provincial government was not oblivious to the problems of the southern districts and solid measures would be taken for development of those areas, he added.

He said that efforts would be made to further improve routine immunization and protect each child from the crippling disease of polio.