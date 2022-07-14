UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Committed To Eradicate Polio: Muhammad Ali Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

KP Govt committed to eradicate polio: Muhammad Ali Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special assistant on Information Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special assistant on Information Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to eradicate polio.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial government was working to make KP polio free but deplored that some parents refused to get their children vaccinated due to negative propaganda by certain elements.

Expressing apprehension over recent 12 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the government was using all its resources to eradicate the disease but the efforts could not yield result until and unless the people would get their children vaccinated against crippling polio disease without any fear or danger.

The CM's aide strongly condemned attacks on polio teams and police in South and North Waziristan.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Distt admin launches awareness drive against dengu ..

Distt admin launches awareness drive against dengue

42 seconds ago
 Trump to Return to DC for First Time Since Leaving ..

Trump to Return to DC for First Time Since Leaving Office - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Body of Youth recovered from Sindh river

Body of Youth recovered from Sindh river

47 seconds ago
 44 out of 48 conflicts resolved in DRC Rajjar duri ..

44 out of 48 conflicts resolved in DRC Rajjar during June 2022

48 seconds ago
 Govt to provide Rs 1 m compensation to families of ..

Govt to provide Rs 1 m compensation to families of torrential rains, flood victi ..

4 minutes ago
 Employment opportunities for women top priority: ..

Employment opportunities for women top priority: Advisor CM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.