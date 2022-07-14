KP Govt committed to eradicate polio: Muhammad Ali Saif

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special assistant on Information Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to eradicate polio.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial government was working to make KP polio free but deplored that some parents refused to get their children vaccinated due to negative propaganda by certain elements.

Expressing apprehension over recent 12 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the government was using all its resources to eradicate the disease but the efforts could not yield result until and unless the people would get their children vaccinated against crippling polio disease without any fear or danger.

The CM's aide strongly condemned attacks on polio teams and police in South and North Waziristan.