KP Govt committed to establish knowledge-based economy: Atif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made a historic increase of 137 percent for the promotion of Science and Technology by allocating Rs.2.5 billion rupees in the financial year 2020-21.

Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan in a statement said that increase of budget from Rs1.1 billion to Rs 2.

6 billion shows that provincial government is giving special attention to this key sector which is future of the province.

He said that provincial government is committed to establish knowledge-based economy and a digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The steps for promotion of Information Technology include citizen facilitation centers in the newly merged districts, supporting entrepreneurial ecosystem through Durshal program, early age programming for children of government schools, enhancing industrial competitiveness and innovation and model science laboratories in merged districts.